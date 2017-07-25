GRANITE CITY – An era came to an end for WaterWorks' swimming team Sunday afternoon.

Bailey Grinter represented the Marlins for the final time; considering her accomplishments, including trying out for last year's U.S. Olympic team at the Olympic Trials in Omaha, Neb., and with the Edwardsville High School girls swimming team and the Edwardsville YMCA Breakers swim team – along with a YMCA national championship – she is one of the best swimmers ever to participate in the program.

Grinter took part in her final summer club meet in Sunday's Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association Championship at Paddlers Swim Club in Granite City; she was the Marlins' top scorer on the day with 48 points, which led the girls 15-18 division; her point total included wins in the 100 freestyle, 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke and seconds in the anchor leg of the 4x50 medley relay and 4x50 freestyle relay teams.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It's bittersweet,” Grinter said of her final meet as a Marlin. “I'm sad because I've been doing this for seven years, but also kind of happy because it shows I'm moving on with my life, going on to Tennessee – which I'm super-excited about.”

Grinter is excited about the Marlins' future. “I'm excited because we have some girls who are up and coming,” Grinter said. “They definitely can have a big impact and maybe help us win SWISA one year.”

Grinter was happy with her performance on the day. “I was going for some records,” Grinter said, “but I didn't get any today; that's OK, I tried, so that's all that matters.”

This year's Marlins coaching staff, headed up by Elizabeth McPherson, helped the team achieve much on the year.

“The coaching staff did well this year,” Grinter said. “I don't know if they'll be coaches again, but I know whoever is will do well; we're leaving them in good hands.”

More like this: