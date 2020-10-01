EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce is again spearheading the community’s award-winning restaurant week dining campaign, SAVOR 2020©, to be held from Friday, October 2 through Sunday, October 11.

A total of 10 local restaurants are participating, along with four key media and marketing partners. Specially priced lunch and dinner offerings – at convenient price points of $15 for lunch and $30 for dinner - will be highlighted by each participating dining establishment in addition to the regular menu.

“SAVOR 2020© is a salute to our community’s restaurateurs, cuisine and diners, and a celebration of the delicious fare that makes our region a culinary hot spot,” said Desiree Bennyhoff, Ed/Glen Chamber president and chief executive officer. “The 10-day campaign features a special opportunity for diners to visit old favorites and try new restaurants that have opened in our market.”

The nine participating SAVOR 2020© restaurants are: Bella Milano Edwardsville, Chava’s Mexican Restaurant, Cleveland-Heath, Gulf Shores Restaurant & Grill, Imo’s Pizza Edwardsville, Mike Shannon’s Grill, Moussalli’s Prime, Peel Wood Fired Pizza, Source Juicery and Weeping Willow Tea Room.

In addition to experiencing culinary excellence, diners may enter to win daily gift card drawings. One lucky winner will receive a grand prize bundle featuring a gift card from each participating restaurant. Contest entry and featured specials are available online at facebook.com/EdGlenRestaurantWeek.

Katie Haas, coordinator of SAVOR 2020© and the chamber’s membership director, says the initiative’s primary purpose is to support and serve local restaurateurs. “This year has presented a unique set of challenges for the local restaurant industry. So, it is more important than ever that we focus on driving trips and transactions into our hardworking, quality- and value-driven dining community,” Haas said. “The Ed/Glen Chamber is a member-driven organization that is dedicated to a strong, private-sector regional economy,” she said. “To that end, we are fiercely committed to serving unique market sectors such as the local restaurant industry. We’re proud of the dining destinations we serve, and we encourage the public to support and celebrate them during restaurant week.”

For more information, call the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce at 618.656.7600 or visit www.edglenchamber.com/restaurant-week.

Since 1924 the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce has stood as the voice of business, supporting its members’ individual successes and championing prosperity. The chamber is a member-driven organization, dedicated to a strong, private-sector regional economy.

