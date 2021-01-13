The Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce announces their next Virtual Job Fair (VJF). The event will take place on Tuesday, January 26 (9-10:30 a.m.) and Wednesday, January 27 (1-2:30 p.m.). This event is open to Chamber member businesses to participate and to the general public to attend.

“We have heard from our Chamber businesses that they have had trouble finding employees during this time, so we decided to put together another Chamber Virtual Job Fair” said Dawn Mushill, Executive Director, Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce. “We also know there are many people looking for jobs so our goal is to connect the two”. The Chamber is working with Illinois WorkNET and Madison County Employment & Training to pull this event together.

By signing up for this event, job seekers will be able to hear from employers and ask any questions about the jobs. When the job seekers complete the registration, they will then be able to view all jobs within the Illinois WorkNET database, jobs beyond those included in the VJF.

“We feel like we will be able to capture more people at the VJF than we would have been able to at an in-person event. The event will be recorded and shared so people can watch it after the event” said Mushill.

The Chamber’s website is www.troymaryvillecoc.com and will continually be updated with more information as it becomes available or feel free to call the Chamber office at 618-667-8769.

Participating employers:

EMPLOYERS

1/26/2021 (9-10:30 a.m.)

Express Employment Professionals

Mosquito Joe

HSHS

Padgett Building and Remodeling

Chestnut Health Systems

1/27/2021 (1-2:30 p.m.)

Express Employment Professionals

Finley Flooring

GEODIS

Maryville Pharmacy

Hoyelton Youth and Family Services

