ALTON - Challenge Unlimited, a national nonprofit organization headquartered in Alton, is now offering commercial disinfecting services to large and small facilities, including government installations and businesses. The organization follows EPA approved disinfecting processes by utilizing EPA registered and CDC approved chemicals. An experienced provider of multiple services to businesses, Challenge Unlimited has the capabilities to service large or small projects with solutions specifically designed to meet customer needs.

“We use a number of disinfecting methods including high volume electrostatic sprayers, misters and wipes,” says Chris Kuhn, director of operations at Challenge Unlimited. “As a nonprofit organization, our fees are very competitive. We are a turn-key provider which saves businesses time and money.”

When businesses hire Challenge Unlimited for custodial services such as disinfecting, they are empowering individuals with disabilities to work and contribute to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. “Our job candidates are pre-screened, qualified and eager to go to work,” Kuhn explains.

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition to custodial services, Challenge Unlimited also offers staffing solutions, IT personnel, production staff, food service associates, groundskeepers and more. Its portfolio of clients includes Scott Air Force Base, Christian Northeast Hospital and Missouri 12 Courts buildings, among others. To schedule disinfecting service please email disinfection@cuinc.org or call 618.465.0044, ext. x1011. For more information on Challenge Unlimited please visit www.CUInc.org or call 618.465.0044

About Challenge Unlimited

For 60 years, the organization has been committed to serving individuals with disabilities, while serving as a trusted business partner to private businesses, federal and state government agencies. As an accredited Community Rehabilitation Program (CRP) provider, Challenge Unlimited fulfills its mission through adult and youth programs, work skills training centers, employment services, and community-integrated living options. Promoting people to achieve their highest level of independence through opportunities. For more information visit www.CUInc.org or call 618.465.0044.

More like this: