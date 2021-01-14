ALTON - Challenge Unlimited (CU), a national nonprofit headquartered in Alton, IL has named Clint Biever as the newly appointed Sales Director. In his new position, Biever will be responsible for growing the organization’s client base which utilizes the services offered by the nonprofit, including assembly, packaging production and facilities maintenance.

Biever joins CU with an impressive background in sales and management. He has held the roles of territory, regional and divisional sales managers in a variety of industries, including financial services, commercial auctions, and propane systems.

“The board and I are excited to have someone of Clint’s caliber join our team,” says Charlotte Hammond, President and CEO of Challenge Unlimited. “He is a skilled professional with a proven ability to establish partnerships with companies on a variety of high-level projects.”

While his background is a perfect fit for his new position, another element drew Biever to Challenge Unlimited. “When I learned what the organization was all about, and what their mission is, I knew I wanted to be part of providing opportunities for people with all disabilities,” he said.

For more than 50 years Challenge Unlimited has been committed to serving individuals with disabilities, while earning a reputation as a trusted business partner to private commercial companies and federal and state government agencies. A sampling of its current business partners includes Club Fitness, World Wide Technology, Christian Hospital Northeast, Missouri 22nd Circuit Courts and Scott Airforce Base, among others.

Connect directly with Clint at 618.462.4183 or cbiever@cuinc.org

For more information visit www.CUInc.org.

