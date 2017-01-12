HARTFORD – A winter storm predicted to hit the region on Saturday has prompted the Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower, 435 Confluence Dr., Hartford, to postpone the Itchy Brothers Chainsaw Art event planned for Saturday, Jan. 14.

The Itchy Brothers will now appear at the Confluence Tower on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Weather forecasters are calling for icy conditions and freezing rain through Saturday, Jan. 14 which will make driving difficult. The Itchy Brothers hold their chainsaw carving activities outside and wet weather can create dangerous conditions for their electric powered saws.

“We enjoy the Itchy Brothers so much and want as many people as possible to see them create their amazing wood carved creations,” Deanna Barnes, projects manager for the Village of Hartford said. “With the anticipated winter weather we decided it was safer for our visitors and Itchy Brothers to reschedule.”

Currently, the Tower will be open for its regular hours on Saturday, Jan. 14 and Sunday, Jan. 15. If the Tower closes due to weather an announcement will be made on the Tower’s website: ConfluenceTower.com and on its Facebook page.

