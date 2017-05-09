Hundreds of firefighters gathered in Springfield for the 24th Annual Illinois Fallen Firefighter Memorial, Firefighter Medal of Honor Awards Ceremony

SPRINGFIELD – Firefighters from across the state gathered in Springfield to remember fallen firefighters who lost their lives to protect Illinoisans. The 24th Annual Illinois Fallen Firefighters Memorial and Fire Fighting Medal of Honor Awards Ceremony also honored individual firefighters for extraordinary acts of bravery and heroism to protect fellow firefighters and civilians.

“Our firefighters are the best of the best who serve with courage and bravery,” said State Fire Marshal Matt Perez. “Today we recognize those who went above and beyond the call of duty. They are heroes who performed lifesaving measures in the face of tremendous danger. We honor our fallen comrades who gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect their fellow firefighters and Illinoisans. We will never forget their bravery and legacy.”

Two firefighters who died in, or as a result of, the performance of duty were honored during the ceremonies as their families were presented with the Duty Death Gold Badge by Fire Marshal Perez. Those recognized include Captain Eric Kohlbauer of Freeport Rural Fire Protection District and Firefighter and Paramedic Kenneth Harris of Village of Oak Park Fire Department.

Twenty-four firefighters received the Firefighter Excellence Award for an act of service in the line of duty, demonstrating excellence and professionalism in service to the citizens of the state of Illinois. Recipients include:

Captain P. Edward Bermann, Brookfield Fire Department

Firefighter/Paramedic Carlos Jimenez, Brookfield Fire Department

Firefighter/Paramedic Keith Wonskowski, Brookfield Fire Department

Fire Paramedic Nicholas Chow, Chicago Fire Department

Firefighter Jason Lach, Chicago Fire Department

Firefighter Brian Herrli, Chicago Fire Department

Firefighter William Vaci, Chicago Fire Department

Captain Matthew Berk, Flossmoor Fire Department

Firefighter John Burke, Kankakee Fire Department

Lieutenant David Kruse II, Kankakee Fire Department

Captain James Grady IV, Lockport Township Fire District

Firefighter James Kozek, Lockport Township Fire District

Firefighter/Paramedic John Baskerville, Lockport Township Fire District

Lieutenant Robert Vargo, Lockport Township Fire District

Firefighter/Paramedic Andrew Eason, Morton Grove Fire Department

District Chief Daniel Gallagher, Morton Grove Fire Department

Chaplain Ryan Follis, Nokomis Area Fire Protection District

Firefighter Dylan Goldsmith, Nokomis Area Fire Protection District

Firefighter/Paramedic Dustin Rhodes, Nokomis Area Fire Protection District

EMT Breann Vincent, Nokomis Area Fire Protection District

Paramedic Joletta Hill, Nokomis-Witt Area Ambulance Service

Paramedic Jillianne Quinn, Nokomis-Witt Area Ambulance Service

Firefighter Josh Graham, Pekin Fire Department

Captain Trent Reeise, Pekin Fire Department

In addition, five units received the Firefighter Excellence “Unit Citation” Awards for an act of service in the line of duty, demonstrating excellence and professionalism in service to the citizens of the state of Illinois. Recipients include:

Incident #16-1765

Captain John Armstrong, Broadview Fire Department

Firefighter/Paramedic Joseph Marbach, Broadview Fire Department

Firefighter/Paramedic James Mulligan, Broadview Fire Department

Firefighter/Paramedic Steven Schaer, Broadview Fire Department

Firefighter/Paramedic Alec Stevens, Broadview Fire Department

Firefighter/Paramedic Cory Triner, Broadview Fire Department

Firefighter/EMT Jesus Aguirre, Maywood Fire Department

Firefighter/EMT Phillip Brooks, Maywood Fire Department

Firefighter/EMT Michael Cerullo, Maywood Fire Department

Firefighter/EMT Emanuel Coker, Maywood Fire Department

Firefighter/EMT Ronald Edwards, Maywood Fire Department

Firefighter/EMT Kevin Kehoe, Maywood Fire Department

Lieutenant Anthony Morrone, Maywood Fire Department

Firefighter/EMT Kevin Silvers, Maywood Fire Department

Firefighter/EMT Richard Weikal, Maywood Fire Department

Article continues after sponsor message

Incident #16-244

Firefighter/Paramedic Patrick McBrien, Brookfield Fire Department

Firefighter/Paramedic David Poskus, Brookfield Fire Department

Fire Chief Gordon Nord, Lyons Fire Department

Firefighter/Paramedic Jon Ritter, McCook Fire Department

Firefighter/Paramedic Ricardo Salgado, McCook Fire Department

Incident #15-1211

Engineer Jason Irwin, Chicago Heights Fire Department

Lieutenant Kevin Leuder, Chicago Heights Fire Department

Engineer Michael Napoli, Chicago Heights Fire Department

Engineer Justin Bracken, Flossmoor Fire Department

Firefighter Nick Camilli, Flossmoor Fire Department

Firefighter/Paramedic Zach Jebens, Flossmoor Fire Department

Firefighter Brendan Marshall, Flossmoor Fire Department

Firefighter/Paramedic Thomas Slayton, Flossmoor Fire Department

Firefighter/Paramedic Devin Cross, Hazel Crest Fire Department

Lieutenant Jim Shields Jr., Hazel Crest Fire Department

Firefighter/Paramedic Bill Wojtanowski, Hazel Crest Fire Department

Firefighter/Paramedic Joe Exline, Homewood Fire Department

Lieutenant Scott Moran, Homewood Fire Department

Firefighter/Paramedic Sean Sullivan, Homewood Fire Department

Firefighter/Paramedic David Vitolka, Homewood Fire Department

Firefighter/Paramedic Daniel Price ,Thornton Ambulance

Firefighter/Paramedic Sean Quirk, Thornton Ambulance

Incident #16-2769

Firefighter/Paramedic Matt Holuj, DeKalb Aerial Ladder Truck Company #1

Firefighhter/Paramedic Mathew Klotz, DeKalb Aerial Ladder Truck Company #1

Firefighter/Paramedic Jon Ritter, DeKalb Aerial Ladder Truck Company #1

Firefighter/Paramedic Andrew Romano, DeKalb Aerial Ladder Truck Company #1

Captain Michael Thomas, DeKalb Aerial Ladder Truck Company #1

Firefighter/Paramedic Todd Adamson, DeKalb Engine Company #2

Lieutenant/Paramedic Brett Gautcher, DeKalb Engine Company #2

Firefighter/Paramedic Chris Krupa, DeKalb Engine Company #2

Firefighter/Paramedic Tim Stiker, DeKalb Engine Company #2

Incident # 15-48726

Engineer Larry Brandt, Morton Grove Fire Department

Firefighter/Paramedic Sean Brink, Morton Grove Fire Department

Firefighter/Paramedic Kurt Lipa, Morton Grove Fire Department

Four firefighters were honored with the Medal of Valor award. It is given by the state of Illinois to a firefighter for an act of heroism or bravery that clearly demonstrated courage and dedication in the face of danger while in the performance of duty. Recipients include:

Lieutenant Jerry Cambria, Chicago Fire Department

Firefighter/EMT Edgar Gallo, Chicago Fire Department

Captain John McAndrew, Chicago Fire Department

Firefighter Phil Hutto, Lockport Township Fire District

The Medal of Honor award, the highest award given to firefighters by the state of Illinois, was presented to three firefighters who were selected for their acts of outstanding bravery or heroism, by which they demonstrated selflessness and personal courage above and beyond the call of duty, under adverse conditions, with the possibility of extreme personal risk. Recipients include:

Firefighter/Paramedic Jared Thorp, DeKalb Fire Department

Firefighter/Paramedic Christopher Salazar, Kankakee Fire Department

Captain Michael Smalley, Nokomis Area Fire Protection District

The awards presented today recognized heroic actions during 2015 and 2016. Nominations were reviewed and winners selected by the Illinois Fire Fighting Medal of Honor Committee.

More like this: