Ceremony honors fallen firefighters, awards others for acts of heroism
Hundreds of firefighters gathered in Springfield for the 24th Annual Illinois Fallen Firefighter Memorial, Firefighter Medal of Honor Awards Ceremony
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
SPRINGFIELD – Firefighters from across the state gathered in Springfield to remember fallen firefighters who lost their lives to protect Illinoisans. The 24th Annual Illinois Fallen Firefighters Memorial and Fire Fighting Medal of Honor Awards Ceremony also honored individual firefighters for extraordinary acts of bravery and heroism to protect fellow firefighters and civilians.
“Our firefighters are the best of the best who serve with courage and bravery,” said State Fire Marshal Matt Perez. “Today we recognize those who went above and beyond the call of duty. They are heroes who performed lifesaving measures in the face of tremendous danger. We honor our fallen comrades who gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect their fellow firefighters and Illinoisans. We will never forget their bravery and legacy.”
Two firefighters who died in, or as a result of, the performance of duty were honored during the ceremonies as their families were presented with the Duty Death Gold Badge by Fire Marshal Perez. Those recognized include Captain Eric Kohlbauer of Freeport Rural Fire Protection District and Firefighter and Paramedic Kenneth Harris of Village of Oak Park Fire Department.
Twenty-four firefighters received the Firefighter Excellence Award for an act of service in the line of duty, demonstrating excellence and professionalism in service to the citizens of the state of Illinois. Recipients include:
Captain P. Edward Bermann, Brookfield Fire Department
Firefighter/Paramedic Carlos Jimenez, Brookfield Fire Department
Firefighter/Paramedic Keith Wonskowski, Brookfield Fire Department
Fire Paramedic Nicholas Chow, Chicago Fire Department
Firefighter Jason Lach, Chicago Fire Department
Firefighter Brian Herrli, Chicago Fire Department
Firefighter William Vaci, Chicago Fire Department
Captain Matthew Berk, Flossmoor Fire Department
Firefighter John Burke, Kankakee Fire Department
Lieutenant David Kruse II, Kankakee Fire Department
Captain James Grady IV, Lockport Township Fire District
Firefighter James Kozek, Lockport Township Fire District
Firefighter/Paramedic John Baskerville, Lockport Township Fire District
Lieutenant Robert Vargo, Lockport Township Fire District
Firefighter/Paramedic Andrew Eason, Morton Grove Fire Department
District Chief Daniel Gallagher, Morton Grove Fire Department
Chaplain Ryan Follis, Nokomis Area Fire Protection District
Firefighter Dylan Goldsmith, Nokomis Area Fire Protection District
Firefighter/Paramedic Dustin Rhodes, Nokomis Area Fire Protection District
EMT Breann Vincent, Nokomis Area Fire Protection District
Paramedic Joletta Hill, Nokomis-Witt Area Ambulance Service
Paramedic Jillianne Quinn, Nokomis-Witt Area Ambulance Service
Firefighter Josh Graham, Pekin Fire Department
Captain Trent Reeise, Pekin Fire Department
In addition, five units received the Firefighter Excellence “Unit Citation” Awards for an act of service in the line of duty, demonstrating excellence and professionalism in service to the citizens of the state of Illinois. Recipients include:
Incident #16-1765
Captain John Armstrong, Broadview Fire Department
Firefighter/Paramedic Joseph Marbach, Broadview Fire Department
Firefighter/Paramedic James Mulligan, Broadview Fire Department
Firefighter/Paramedic Steven Schaer, Broadview Fire Department
Firefighter/Paramedic Alec Stevens, Broadview Fire Department
Firefighter/Paramedic Cory Triner, Broadview Fire Department
Firefighter/EMT Jesus Aguirre, Maywood Fire Department
Firefighter/EMT Phillip Brooks, Maywood Fire Department
Firefighter/EMT Michael Cerullo, Maywood Fire Department
Firefighter/EMT Emanuel Coker, Maywood Fire Department
Firefighter/EMT Ronald Edwards, Maywood Fire Department
Firefighter/EMT Kevin Kehoe, Maywood Fire Department
Lieutenant Anthony Morrone, Maywood Fire Department
Firefighter/EMT Kevin Silvers, Maywood Fire Department
Firefighter/EMT Richard Weikal, Maywood Fire Department
Incident #16-244
Firefighter/Paramedic Patrick McBrien, Brookfield Fire Department
Firefighter/Paramedic David Poskus, Brookfield Fire Department
Fire Chief Gordon Nord, Lyons Fire Department
Firefighter/Paramedic Jon Ritter, McCook Fire Department
Firefighter/Paramedic Ricardo Salgado, McCook Fire Department
Incident #15-1211
Engineer Jason Irwin, Chicago Heights Fire Department
Lieutenant Kevin Leuder, Chicago Heights Fire Department
Engineer Michael Napoli, Chicago Heights Fire Department
Engineer Justin Bracken, Flossmoor Fire Department
Firefighter Nick Camilli, Flossmoor Fire Department
Firefighter/Paramedic Zach Jebens, Flossmoor Fire Department
Firefighter Brendan Marshall, Flossmoor Fire Department
Firefighter/Paramedic Thomas Slayton, Flossmoor Fire Department
Firefighter/Paramedic Devin Cross, Hazel Crest Fire Department
Lieutenant Jim Shields Jr., Hazel Crest Fire Department
Firefighter/Paramedic Bill Wojtanowski, Hazel Crest Fire Department
Firefighter/Paramedic Joe Exline, Homewood Fire Department
Lieutenant Scott Moran, Homewood Fire Department
Firefighter/Paramedic Sean Sullivan, Homewood Fire Department
Firefighter/Paramedic David Vitolka, Homewood Fire Department
Firefighter/Paramedic Daniel Price ,Thornton Ambulance
Firefighter/Paramedic Sean Quirk, Thornton Ambulance
Incident #16-2769
Firefighter/Paramedic Matt Holuj, DeKalb Aerial Ladder Truck Company #1
Firefighhter/Paramedic Mathew Klotz, DeKalb Aerial Ladder Truck Company #1
Firefighter/Paramedic Jon Ritter, DeKalb Aerial Ladder Truck Company #1
Firefighter/Paramedic Andrew Romano, DeKalb Aerial Ladder Truck Company #1
Captain Michael Thomas, DeKalb Aerial Ladder Truck Company #1
Firefighter/Paramedic Todd Adamson, DeKalb Engine Company #2
Lieutenant/Paramedic Brett Gautcher, DeKalb Engine Company #2
Firefighter/Paramedic Chris Krupa, DeKalb Engine Company #2
Firefighter/Paramedic Tim Stiker, DeKalb Engine Company #2
Incident # 15-48726
Engineer Larry Brandt, Morton Grove Fire Department
Firefighter/Paramedic Sean Brink, Morton Grove Fire Department
Firefighter/Paramedic Kurt Lipa, Morton Grove Fire Department
Four firefighters were honored with the Medal of Valor award. It is given by the state of Illinois to a firefighter for an act of heroism or bravery that clearly demonstrated courage and dedication in the face of danger while in the performance of duty. Recipients include:
Lieutenant Jerry Cambria, Chicago Fire Department
Firefighter/EMT Edgar Gallo, Chicago Fire Department
Captain John McAndrew, Chicago Fire Department
Firefighter Phil Hutto, Lockport Township Fire District
The Medal of Honor award, the highest award given to firefighters by the state of Illinois, was presented to three firefighters who were selected for their acts of outstanding bravery or heroism, by which they demonstrated selflessness and personal courage above and beyond the call of duty, under adverse conditions, with the possibility of extreme personal risk. Recipients include:
Firefighter/Paramedic Jared Thorp, DeKalb Fire Department
Firefighter/Paramedic Christopher Salazar, Kankakee Fire Department
Captain Michael Smalley, Nokomis Area Fire Protection District
The awards presented today recognized heroic actions during 2015 and 2016. Nominations were reviewed and winners selected by the Illinois Fire Fighting Medal of Honor Committee.
More like this: