Kreative Kids Learning Center Cuts Ribbon in Godfrey

ALTON - For Keith Neuber, Kreative Kids Learning Center executive director, Friday had to be one of the most special days of his adult life as the center had an official ribbon cut/opening of a facility at 3048 Godfrey Road in Godfrey

Kreative Kids is an early childhood education center that for 55 years has been helping children prepare for the future. Children from six weeks of age to 12 years old are the focus of the organization that helps develop for the future.

“We feel our work here is extremely important,” Neuber said. “By the time we are the age of two, we can walk, talk and use our hands and fingers. Early childhood education is essential for readiness after two years of age by refining the basic skills. We refine their basic skills and help the children grow and learn.”

Keith, a clinical psychologist, has been with the organization for 25-plus years. He said: “This is a place you fall in love with. You make a difference in children’s lives here. It changed my goals. Instead of just wanting to be successful, it made me want to make a difference and I decided I wanted to make the world a better place and feel I have done that here."

Keith said the center was closed for seven days in the move to the new location and it displaced some families and their children, but once they came in they saw the incredible changes and the new things they can provide their children. He said everyone was “excited” when they had a tour of the new facility.

Kreative Kids is a United Way agency and also a member of the Riverbend Growth Association and the North Alton-Godfrey Business Association. The group is heavily involved in the community with Keith and the others’ leadership.

Betty Westbrook assistant director of Kreative Kids has spent 37 years with the organization.

She said getting the new building was a “wonderful” accomplishment.

“This is a great facility,” she said. “This is also a great location and has plenty of space. I love being here. We are so excited about the new facility."

Paul Barbary, current vice president of Kreative Kids, has been part of the organization for 30-plus years.

He said through considerable financial planning of the board and saving, they were able to obtain the location where the new building now sits.

“We want to strengthen and grow our program,” he said. “We were able to purchase the building through our fundraising, grants, and donors. Our goal is to get children prepared and ready for school. We love this place and hope to be here another 50 years.”

Bradley Piros also contributed to this story.

