ST. CLAIR COUNTY - The Office of St. Clair County State's Attorney James A. Gomric today announced the charging of Timothy Stokes of Centreville with first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm at a peace officer, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

For the allegation of first-degree murder, Stokes is alleged to have without lawful justification and with the intent to kill or do great bodily harm to Michelle Williams, shot Michelle Williams about the body with a firearm, thereby causing the death of Michelle Williams. The offense is a Class M Felony, punishable by a period of incarceration between 45 years and life.

For the allegation of aggravated discharge of a firearm, Stokes is alleged to have knowingly discharged a firearm, a 9 mm Hi-Point C9 pistol, in the direction of a vehicle he knew to be occupied by a peace officer, Illinois State Trooper Derek Cullen, while on Interstate 255 in St. Clair County, Illinois, while the officer was engaged in the execution of his official duties. The offense is a Class X felony, punishable by a period of incarceration between 10 and 45 years.

Article continues after sponsor message

For the allegation of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, Stokes, a person who has been previously convicted of a felony under the laws of the State of Illinois, knowingly possessed on or about his person a Hi-Point C9 9mm pistol, and had previously been convicted of armed robbery in the Circuit Court of Peoria County, Illinois on March 26, 1993, and the defendant had previously been convicted of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon in the Circuit Court in St. Clair County, on June 7, 1996. The offense is a Class 2 Felony, punishable by a period of incarceration between 3 and 14 years.

Bond was set by the court at $1,000,000.00. Stokes remains in custody at the St. Clair County Jail pending further proceedings of the court.

The case was investigated by the Illinois State Police.

Members of the public are reminded that the criminal charges against Timothy Stokes are only an allegation and not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution has the burden of proving the defendant's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

More like this: