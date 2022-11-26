ROXANA HOOPSGIVING CLASSIC FINAL DAY

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 63, FREEBURG 55

ROXANA – The Marquette Catholic High School boys basketball team is off to a 3-1 start to the season and is riding high after taking third place at the Roxana Hoopsgiving Classic. They defeated the Freeburg Midgets by a score of 63-55 Saturday afternoon.

Four different Explorers got into double-digit scoring.

For the third time this tournament, junior guard Braden Kline led his team in scoring. He put in 18 points and was once again hot from behind the three-point line.

Senior forward Kendall Lavender scored 15 points which was his best game yet in this tournament.

Behind him was senior forward Jack Spain who scored 14 points. He was a presence beneath the basket during this game and was getting some easy buckets.

Finally, senior guard Parker Macias put in 11 points, junior forward Jayden Rochester scored four, and junior guard Jaylen Cawthorn had one point.

Freeburg was led by junior Cole Stuart with 23 points and senior Caleb Weber with 17 points.

Marquette will play Highland on Tuesday in their home opener. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

ROXANA 50, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 32

The host Roxana Shells ended their 2nd Annual Hoopsgiving Tournament with a win over the Southwestern Piasa Birds in the 9th place game.

Chris Walleck scored 18 points and had seven rebounds while Ashton Noble had 12 points and seven boards. Aidan Briggs had seven points, Trenton Hollaway had six, Evan Wells had five, and Sean Maberry scored two.

Collectively, the Shells shot 46% from the floor going 17-37. Roxana finishes the tournament 2-2, while the Piasa Birds are 1-3.

As for Southwestern, Ian Brantley and Ryan Lowis each scored eight points. Hank Bouillon and Lane Gage each scored six while Rocky Darr and Greyson Brewer had two points each.

Piasa will play again on Tuesday when they travel to Carrollton with a 7:30 p.m. start time. Roxana will host Hardin Calhoun on Monday also at 7:30 p.m.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 62, WOOD RIVER 57

CENTRALIA 48, GATEWAY LEGACY CHRISTIAN 41

CARBONDALE 55, JERSEYVILLE 46

MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 41, NORTH GREENE 26

TOURNAMENT STANDINGS

Centralia (4-0) Gateway Legacy Christian (3-1) Marquette Catholic (3-1) Freeburg (2-2) Carbondale (3-1) Jerseyville (2-2) Civic Memorial (2-2) Wood River (1-3) Roxana (2-2) Piasa Southwestern (1-3) Maryville Christian (1-3) North Greene (0-4)

ALL TOURNAMENT TEAM

Cruz Harlan – Centralia

Samuel Hincapie – Gateway Legacy Christian

DeCarl Payne – Carbondale

Sam Buckley – Civic Memorial

Hernan Cortes – Gateway Legacy Christian

Daryle Jones – Centralia

Devon Green – Wood River

Jaxson Brunaugh – Jerseyville

Caleb Weber – Freeburg

Dustyn Collins – Centralia

Braden Kline – Marquette Catholic

