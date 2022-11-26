Centralia Wins 2nd Annual Roxana Hoopsgiving Classic, Marquette Takes Third, Other Area Schools Finish Tournament Strong
ROXANA HOOPSGIVING CLASSIC FINAL DAY
MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 63, FREEBURG 55
ROXANA – The Marquette Catholic High School boys basketball team is off to a 3-1 start to the season and is riding high after taking third place at the Roxana Hoopsgiving Classic. They defeated the Freeburg Midgets by a score of 63-55 Saturday afternoon.
Four different Explorers got into double-digit scoring.
For the third time this tournament, junior guard Braden Kline led his team in scoring. He put in 18 points and was once again hot from behind the three-point line.
Senior forward Kendall Lavender scored 15 points which was his best game yet in this tournament.
Behind him was senior forward Jack Spain who scored 14 points. He was a presence beneath the basket during this game and was getting some easy buckets.
Finally, senior guard Parker Macias put in 11 points, junior forward Jayden Rochester scored four, and junior guard Jaylen Cawthorn had one point.
Freeburg was led by junior Cole Stuart with 23 points and senior Caleb Weber with 17 points.
Marquette will play Highland on Tuesday in their home opener. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
ROXANA 50, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 32
The host Roxana Shells ended their 2nd Annual Hoopsgiving Tournament with a win over the Southwestern Piasa Birds in the 9th place game.
Chris Walleck scored 18 points and had seven rebounds while Ashton Noble had 12 points and seven boards. Aidan Briggs had seven points, Trenton Hollaway had six, Evan Wells had five, and Sean Maberry scored two.
Collectively, the Shells shot 46% from the floor going 17-37. Roxana finishes the tournament 2-2, while the Piasa Birds are 1-3.
As for Southwestern, Ian Brantley and Ryan Lowis each scored eight points. Hank Bouillon and Lane Gage each scored six while Rocky Darr and Greyson Brewer had two points each.
Piasa will play again on Tuesday when they travel to Carrollton with a 7:30 p.m. start time. Roxana will host Hardin Calhoun on Monday also at 7:30 p.m.
CIVIC MEMORIAL 62, WOOD RIVER 57
CENTRALIA 48, GATEWAY LEGACY CHRISTIAN 41
CARBONDALE 55, JERSEYVILLE 46
MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 41, NORTH GREENE 26
TOURNAMENT STANDINGS
- Centralia (4-0)
- Gateway Legacy Christian (3-1)
- Marquette Catholic (3-1)
- Freeburg (2-2)
- Carbondale (3-1)
- Jerseyville (2-2)
- Civic Memorial (2-2)
- Wood River (1-3)
- Roxana (2-2)
- Piasa Southwestern (1-3)
- Maryville Christian (1-3)
- North Greene (0-4)
ALL TOURNAMENT TEAM
- Cruz Harlan – Centralia
- Samuel Hincapie – Gateway Legacy Christian
- DeCarl Payne – Carbondale
- Sam Buckley – Civic Memorial
- Hernan Cortes – Gateway Legacy Christian
- Daryle Jones – Centralia
- Devon Green – Wood River
- Jaxson Brunaugh – Jerseyville
- Caleb Weber – Freeburg
- Dustyn Collins – Centralia
- Braden Kline – Marquette Catholic
