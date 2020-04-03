SPRINGFIELD - State Representatives from central Illinois are joining urgent calls from the Area Agency on Aging for Lincolnland as the need for volunteers and supplies continue to grow amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

State Rep. Avery Bourne (R-Morrisonville), State Rep. Tim Butler (R-Springfield), and State Rep. Mike Murphy (R-Springfield) were briefed by officials from the Illinois Department on Aging, and the Area Agency on Aging for Lincolnland via conference call on Thursday.

Rep. Bourne says she is asking her constituents to answer this call to service so all who have requested meals are able to receive them. “Due to COVID-19, seniors are facing isolation and uncertainty,” said Bourne. “I am asking my constituents in Christian, Macoupin, Montgomery and Madison Counties and all central Illinoisans to assist in filling the urgent need for volunteers and supplies to meet the growing need for meal delivery services and wellness checks.”

Rep. Butler echoed what is now an urgent call for volunteers and supplies. “I’m asking residents to help answer the call for volunteers for drivers, for meal packers, and for donating personal protective equipment like masks and gloves,” Butler said. “Anything we as a community can do to help our area agencies on aging will make a positive impact in the lives of senior citizens living in our communities.”

The Area Agency on Aging for Lincolnland serves more than 88,000 Illinoisans over the age of 60 in the Cass, Christian, Greene, Jersey, Logan, Macoupin, Mason, Menard, Montgomery, Morgan, Sangamon, and Scott Counties. Lincolnland also provides telephone wellness checks for senior citizens.

Rep. Mike Murphy says if a volunteer is unable to drive or pack meals, they can make phone calls to seniors to make sure their needs are being met. “However you can help, whether it's driving, or packing meals, or making phone calls, I am joining my friends and our partners in asking that you contact Lincolnland and donate your time, effort, or resources,” Murphy said. “I am confident that we can answer this call as a region. Seniors are in need of assistance, and we need a team effort to assist our area agencies on aging to make sure we answer the call.”

Currently, the most urgent volunteer needs are in Sangamon, Christian, Montgomery, and Logan Counties. However, Lincolnland Area Agency on Aging is calling for volunteers for all counties to ensure services continue uninterrupted. To volunteer, or to make a donation of PPE, please contact Jennifer Hopper, Volunteer Coordinator, at jhopper@agelinc.org or call 217-787-9234, ext. 115.

