SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Transportation is warning the public that winter weather will affect much of the state this evening through Friday night, with some areas possibly receiving up to 8 inches of snow. To prepare, IDOT as usual will have its snow-and-ice teams pretreating roads and bridges as necessary, with plowing operations likely to continue into the weekend.

“Our crews are prepared to make our roads as safe as possible,” said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Transportation is an essential service, with the safety of the traveling public continuing as a top priority. Although traffic volumes are down due to people staying at home during the pandemic, I want to remind motorists that if you do have to be on the road, please slow down, anticipate slick conditions and build plenty of extra time in your schedules.”

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning, beginning this evening, for heavy, wet snow across central and northern Illinois, with accumulations of 6 inches in the Peoria area, northwestern Illinois and Chicago area. Higher amounts, up to 8 inches, are possible from Macomb to Galesburg.

To help stop the spread of COVID-19, Gov. JB Pritzker has issued a state-at-home order for Illinois through April. If you must travel, be advised your destination could have significantly higher amounts of snow than where your trip originated. Visibility and slippery conditions will be a challenge the duration of the storm.

“The men and women of the Illinois State Police will be facing an extra degree of risk to protect the lives of all motorists during this inclement weather,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “We ask that those who travel only do so if it is absolutely essential and within the established guidelines outlined in Illinois executive orders related to COVID-19. The fewer drivers on the road, the fewer crashes and the safer everyone will be. Please do everyone a favor by staying home. If you must drive, please do so with extra care, monitor the weather and allow extra time to your destination.”

Tips if you must travel:

• Check current road conditions at GettingAroundIllinois.com.

• Fill up your gas tank and pack winter weather essentials, such as a cell phone charger, warm clothes, blankets, food, water, first aid kit, washer fluid and ice scraper.

• Check the forecast and make sure someone is aware of your travel route and schedule.

• Use extra caution in areas susceptible to icing, including ramps, bridges, curves and shaded areas.

• Give snowplows plenty of room and move over for emergency responders.

• Always wear a seat belt. It’s the law and your best protection in the event of a crash.

• If you are involved in a crash, remain inside your vehicle. Exiting your vehicle near a busy roadway can have fatal consequences.

For regular updates on statewide road conditions, visit GettingAroundIllinois.com. You can also follow IDOT on Facebook and Twitter.

