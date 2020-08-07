ANNA, Ill. – In July 2020, Centerstone’s Fellowship House Campus, an in-patient treatment facility in Anna for those who suffer with substance use disorders and co-occurring problems, changed its medication regimen to increase the comfort level of its detoxification clients. Fellowship House offers ASAM – Level III.7 detox for men and women, 18 years or older.

“Those going through detox fear the withdrawal symptoms. They want to do anything they can not to be sick,” said Dr. Andrea Quigley, Centerstone Clinical Director. “We thoroughly revamped our medically-monitored detox program at the Fellowship House to help our clients comfortably manage their withdrawal symptoms.”

Fellowship House’s medication regimen now includes medications for typical symptoms of withdrawal from a variety of drugs. Some of the symptoms treated include:

Abdominal cramps

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Shaking or tremors

Insomnia

Anxiety

Irritability

Restlessness

General aches and pains

Tachycardia

Hypertension

“Opiate withdrawal, for example, has been described to me countless times as being like the flu only 10 times worse,” said Marcy McFadden, Fellowship House Clinical Manager. “Our new and improved detox regimen increases the comfort level of our clients and provides more symptom relief.”

Fellowship House’s detox services provide a safe environment with professional assistance during the withdrawal of alcohol and some drugs. It also provides physical assessment, good nutrition, rest, screening for further services, and referrals. Other programs at the Fellowship House Campus include a specialized men’s residential rehabilitation program, adult outpatient program and a youth outpatient program.

For more information, call 1-877-HOPE123 (877-467-3123) or visit Centerstone.org.

To reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure at this time, almost all appointments at Centerstone are being conducted via telephone or telehealth (video). For more information, call 1-877-HOPE123 (877-467-3123) or visit centerstone.org/covid19/.

