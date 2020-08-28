ALTON – Centerstone’s clinical manager, Brittany McCrady, will present at the When Mental Health Hits Home virtual conference on Friday, August 28, 2020.

Article continues after sponsor message

McCrady’s presentation is titled “Overwhelmed, Overloaded, Overwrought: Navigating a Year of Changes and Uncertainty with Awareness and Mindfulness.” McCrady will speak about balancing mental health during challenging times.

“Together, we will explore how to move from isolation to inclusion by shifting from mindlessness and mind fullness to mindfulness,” said McCrady, LCSW.

When Mental Health Hits Home is an annual conference hosted by the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows. The conference will be virtual this year and attendees can sign up at Snows.org/Help.

More like this: