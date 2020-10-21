WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. – Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, will host Keeping Faith: Empowering faith communities to recognize and respond to child abuse and neglect virtual training on November 10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The course is designed to empower faith communities to recognize and respond to cases of sexual abuse, physical abuse, emotional abuse, and neglect. The training will include discussions detailing the impact of child abuse on a victim’s sense of spirituality and suggestions for working with medical and mental health professionals to assist a child in coping with maltreatment.

The course also discusses ideal child protection policies for a faith-based institution, including handling a situation in which a convicted sex offender seeks to join a congregation.

Participants will also review various child abuse case scenarios and participate in a discussion on appropriate and inappropriate responses, allowing for real-life problem-solving and feedback.

Victor Vieth is the presenter of the training. Vieth has trained thousands of child protection professionals from all 50 states, two U.S. territories, and 17 countries on numerous topics pertaining to child abuse investigations, prosecutions and prevention. Vieth gained national recognition for his work in addressing child abuse in small communities as a prosecutor in rural Minnesota, and has been named to the President’s Honor Roll of the American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children. In 2012, Vieth was awarded the Pro Humanitate Award from the North American Resource Center for Child Welfare.

Vieth will cover:

  • The spiritual impact of child abuse
  • Coordinating spiritual care with medical and mental health care
  • Best practices in child abuse policies
  • Responding to an allegation of child abuse within a congregation
  • Managing a sex offender within the congregation
  • Implementing personal safety training for children
  • Online safety for communities of faith

To register, visit http://bit.ly/ZeroAbuse2020 or email Zachary.schumacher@centerstone.org.

