WEST FRANKFORT – Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, will host two Parent Peers Empowering Parents (PPEP) meetings via video/telephone providing support, education and inspiration for parents.

All parents are welcome to attend one or both of the following meetings, held from 6-8 p.m.:

Tuesday, July 28 Topic: Grief connections Speaker: Melissa Flint, Psy.D., FT, CCTP Flint received both her masters and doctoral degrees in Clinical Psychology from The Arizona School of Professional Psychology at Argosy University. Dr. Flint serves as a tenured associate professor in the Clinical Psychology Program at Midwestern University in Glendale, AZ. Her primary area of interest is grief and loss, particularly working with families who have experienced the death of their child/children. Other specialty areas include trauma/abuse and depression. She also has a special interest in Marfan Syndrome and related disorders with a focus on improving the quality of life following diagnosis. Dr. Flint currently serves as the chair of the Area Agency on Aging DOVE’S Program Board of Directors (serving older adults who are survivors of domestic abuse) as well the chair of the Advisory Board of Directors for the MISS Foundation (serving families who have experienced the death of a child). She also serves as a member of the Marfan Foundation’s Quality of Life Expert Panel. Please join by either: Visiting centerstone.zoom.us/j/93874053251 Calling 888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257 and using the following Meeting ID: 938 7405 3251 Tuesday, August 25 Topic: Behavior Basics Speaker: Amanda Ripley, MS, BCBA Ripley has managed challenging behaviors across the age span since 2005. She graduated with her masters in Behavior Analysis and Therapy from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. She subsequently worked in multiple states providing applied behavior analysis services. She has presented workshops and trainings across the human services field including aging, developmental disabilities, schools, state-operated facilities, and crisis intervention teams. Please join by either: Visiting zoom.us/j/95813923863 Calling 888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257 and using the following Meeting ID: 958 1392 3863



PPEP meetings started earlier this year and are regularly held to provide support, education and inspiration for all Southern Illinois parents. While the meetings are usually held in-person throughout the region, they are now being held via video/telephone due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The aim of the group is to empower parents, to allow them to be heard and to provide parent peer support,” said Niki Grajewski, Clinical Manager at Centerstone.

In December, Centerstone announced that it had received a $2.1 million, six-year grant from the Illinois Children’s Healthcare Foundation (ILCHF) to improve the mental health of children and communities throughout Southern Illinois. PPEP was created as a result of the grant.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Among the goals of this ILCHF-funded programs are to improve parental engagement, decrease caregiver stress, and increase peer-provided services in our project area,” said Grajewski. “PPEP will be provided mostly by parent peer supporters, parents with experience navigating the mental health system. They will support, inform and help parents build their own capacity for supporting their families.

“We wanted to provide multiple options in several communities to make it easy for parents to get involved and decrease transportation barriers,” Grajewski said.

All parents in Southern Illinois are welcome. There is no fee to join and no commitment required to participate.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Brandy Moore at (618) 457-6703, ext. 7772, or brandy.moore@centerstone.org.

About Centerstone

Centerstone is a not-for-profit health system providing mental health and substance use disorder treatments. Services are available nationally through the operation of outpatient clinics, residential programs, the use of telehealth and an inpatient hospital. Centerstone also features specialized programs for the military community, therapeutic foster care, children’s services and employee assistance programs. Centerstone’s Research Institute provides guidance through research and technology, leveraging the best practices for use in all our communities. Centerstone’s Foundation secures philanthropic resources to support the work and mission of delivering care that changes people’s lives.

More like this: