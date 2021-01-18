WEST FRANKFORT – Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, will host two, free, virtual training events about self-care in January.

Would you like to increase your knowledge about self-care and learn how to develop your self care plan according to your needs? These training events, offered on two different days/times, can help!

January 19, 10-11 a.m. - The Magic of Self Care

January 26, 2-3 p.m. - A Cat Lady's Guide to Taking Care of You

Participants in each training event will:

Learn the definitions of burnout, compassion fatigue, and secondary trauma and be able to recognize their early warning signs

Understand the six different categories of self-care and be able to identify self-care activities for each

Understand the importance of a well-rounded self-care plan and the importance of its utilization in your daily life

The presenter will be Abigail Cowser-Barnett. Cowser-Barnett holds an MSW from Southern Illinois University - Carbondale and was a participant in the 2019-20 Trauma-Based Behavioral Fellowship. She has worked in the social work field for almost nine years.

This training has one hour of continuing education approved for IL LCPC / LPC, IL LCSW / LSW, and IL Nursing (LPN, RN, APN) under IDFPR Professional Counselor CE License No. 197.000263 and IDFPR Nurse CE Sponsor License No. 236.000184. While you are welcome to attend both training events, CEUs will only be awarded for attending one event.

For more information or to register, contact Zachary Schumacher at 1-877-HOPE123 (877-467-3123), ext. 7855 or Zachary.Schumacher@ centerstone.org.

