MARION, Ill. (April 6, 2020) – Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, will host three Parent Peers Empowering Parents (PPEP) meetings via video/telephone in April that will focus on self-care.

With the Covid-19 situation escalating, schools closing, routines changing and so much more, Centerstone is providing these meetings to connect with parents about the importance of self-care during these challenging times.

All parents in Illinois are welcome to attend any or all of the following meetings. Each one will be held from 6-8 p.m.

Tuesday, April 21 - Please join us by either visiting centerstone.zoom.us/j/974448993 or calling 888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257 and using the following meeting ID: 974 448 993.

Tuesday, April 28 - Please join us by either visiting centerstone.zoom.us/j/546810725 or calling 888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257 and using the following meeting ID: 546 810 725.

Thursday, April 30 - Please join us by either visiting centerstone.zoom.us/j/638185123 or calling 888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257 and using the following meeting ID: 638 185 123.

PPEP meetings started earlier this year and are held regularly to provide support, education and inspiration for all Southern Illinois parents. While the meetings are usually held in-person throughout the region, they are now being held via video/telephone due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The aim of the group is to empower parents, to allow them to be heard and to provide parent peer support,” said Niki Grajewski, Clinical Manager at Centerstone.

In December, Centerstone announced that it had received a $2.1 million, six-year grant from the Illinois Children’s Healthcare Foundation (ILCHF) to improve the mental health of children and communities throughout Southern Illinois. PPEP was created as a result of the grant.

“Among the goals of this ILCHF-funded programs are to improve parental engagement, decrease caregiver stress, and increase peer-provided services in our project area,” said Grajewski. “PPEP will be provided mostly by parent peer supporters, parents with experience navigating the mental health system. They will support, inform and help parents build their own capacity for supporting their families.

“We wanted to provide multiple options in several communities to make it easy for parents to get involved and decrease transportation barriers,” Grajewski said.

All parents in Southern Illinois are welcome. There is no fee to join and no commitment required to participate.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Brandy Moore at (618) 457-6703, ext. 7772, or brandy.moore@centerstone.org.

About Centerstone

Centerstone is a not-for-profit health care organization dedicated to delivering care that changes people’s lives. We provide mental health and substance abuse treatment, education and support to communities in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. We also offer life skills development, employment and housing services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Nationally, we provide specialized programs for service members, veterans and their loved ones, and work with businesses of all sizes to develop employee assistance programs. Our research institute improves behavioral healthcare through research and technology, and our foundation secures philanthropic resources to support our work. For more information, visit www.centerstone.org.