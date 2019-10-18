ALTON – Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, will host a Spotlight Series event in October featuring Ryan Hampton, a prominent leading face and voice of addiction recovery.

Multiple years into recovery from a decade-long opioid addiction, Hampton has been recently rocketed to the center of America’s recovery advocacy movement. He is changing the national dialogue about addiction through social media. With content that reaches over one million people a week, Hampton is breaking down cultural barriers that have kept people suffering in silence and is inspiring a digital revolution of people recovering out loud through his impactful #VoicesProject.

Centerstone will host the Spotlight Series event in Alton on Tuesday, October 29 from 5-7 p.m. at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center in the Perpetual Help Center (PHC). Enter through the front entrance of the hospital and follow signs to the PHC.

Registration for the October Spotlight Series events is open. There will be no charge to attend the events, but reservations are required. The events will feature appetizers, drinks, networking, and Hampton’s presentation. Registration is available at ryanhamptonalton.eventbrite.com.

WHAT: Centerstone Spotlight Series featuring Ryan Hampton

WHEN: Tuesday, October 29

5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center, #1 Saint Anthony’s Way, Alton, IL 62002

Food, drinks and the talk will be held in the Perpetual Help Center.

WHO: Ryan Hampton

MEDIA: Media can conduct interviews with Ryan Hampton from 4:40-5 p.m. only. Interviews with Ryan Hampton will be conducted in the PHC.

For more information please contact Jocelyn Popit at 855-306-3560, ext. 7817 or email jocelyn.popit@centerstone.org.

About Centerstone

Centerstone is a not-for-profit health care organization dedicated to delivering care that changes people’s lives. We provide mental health and substance abuse treatment, education and support to communities in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee and additionally offer individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities life skills development, employment and housing services. Nationally, we have specialized programs for service members, veterans and their loved ones, and develop employee assistance programs for businesses of all sizes. Our research institute improves behavioral healthcare through research and technology, and our foundation secures philanthropic resources to support our work. For more information, visit www.centerstone.org.

