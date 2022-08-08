Centerstone To Host Hiring Events On August 9 At Multiple Locations
WEST FRANKFORT, IL. – Centerstone, a nonprofit health system specializing in mental health and substance use disorder treatments, will host hiring events on August 9 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at four Centerstone locations.
Participants are asked to register before 8:30 a.m. on August 9 at indeedhi.re/3BFhRG4. For the event, job seekers should dress casually and bring their most current resume and, if they intend to apply for a clinical role, their transcripts.
The hiring events will take place at the following Centerstone facilities:
- 2615 Edwards, Alton - group room
- 800 N Main, Anna - conference room
- 2311 S Illinois, Carbondale - conference room
- 902 W Main, West Frankfort - conference room
Centerstone is among the nation’s leading nonprofit behavioral health systems with thousands of employees dedicated to delivering care that changes people’s lives. A dynamic, well-established organization, Centerstone offers rewarding opportunities to serve all ages in a variety of settings.
“Come talk to us about joining the Centerstone team,” said Cristina Waddell, talent acquisition manager for Centerstone.
Centerstone employee benefits include:
- Medical, dental, and vision health coverage
- Flexible Spending and Health Savings Accounts
- 403b retirement plan with company match
- Paid time off and ten paid holidays
- AD&D Insurance, Life Insurance, and Long Term Disability (company paid)
- Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion employee resource groups
- Continuing education opportunities
- Employee Assistance Program
Centerstone is an equal opportunity employer. Employment at Centerstone is based solely on a person's merit and qualifications directly related to professional competence. Centerstone does not discriminate against any employee or applicant because of race, creed, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, national origin, disability, age, genetic information, veteran status, marital status, pregnancy, or related condition (including breastfeeding), or any other basis protected by law.
About Centerstone
Centerstone is a nonprofit health system providing mental health and substance use disorder treatments. Services are available nationally through the operation of outpatient clinics, residential programs, the use of telehealth, and an inpatient hospital. Centerstone also features specialized programs for the military community, therapeutic foster care, children’s services, and employee assistance programs. Centerstone’s Research Institute provides guidance through research and technology, leveraging the best practices for use in all our communities. Centerstone’s Foundation secures philanthropic resources to support the work and mission of delivering care that changes people’s lives.
