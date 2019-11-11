ALTON – Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, will host Caring for the Caregiver training on Wednesday, November 13, from 12:30-3:30 p.m. at Centerstone, 2615 Edwards St., Alton, on the second floor in room 200H.

There is no cost to attend, but all participants must register at http://bit.ly/1113Caring to attend. CEUs will be available for LCPC, LPC, LCSW, and LSW.

This training will expand participants' understanding of compassion fatigue and vicarious trauma and how both affect the body and mind.

Goals of the presentation include:

Develop an understanding of how working with individuals who have experienced trauma affects professionals

Develop an understanding of self-care practices to decrease compassion fatigue

If you have questions or need more information please contact Jenna Farmer-Brackett at jenna.farmer@centerstone.org or (618) 462-2331 ext. 1785.

Article continues after sponsor message

WHAT: Caring for the Caregiver Training

WHEN: Wednesday, November 13

12:30-3:30 p.m.

WHERE: Centerstone, 2615 Edwards St., Alton

Room 200H

For more information: If you have questions or need more information please contact Jenna Farmer-Brackett at jenna.farmer@centerstone.org.

About Centerstone

Centerstone is a not-for-profit health care organization dedicated to delivering care that changes people’s lives. We provide mental health and substance abuse treatment, education and support to communities in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee and additionally offer individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities life skills development, employment and housing services. Nationally, we have specialized programs for service members, veterans and their loved ones, and develop employee assistance programs for businesses of all sizes. Our research institute improves behavioral healthcare through research and technology, and our foundation secures philanthropic resources to support our work. For more information, visit www.centerstone.org.

More like this: