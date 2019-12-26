ALTON – Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, was awarded a $50,000 grant via Telligen Community Initiative to help increase behavioral health crisis services to the community.

Centerstone currently offers walk-in crisis services including intervention assessment and referral, crisis stabilization and short-term counseling. They also provide a crisis line, 618-465-4388, for further crisis services.

The TCI grant will help Centerstone to increase the community-wide capacity to provide Mobile Crisis Services by establishing working relationships with local law enforcement. These relationships will remove barriers to providing timely crisis intervention and will improve access to linkage to behavioral health programs.

Centerstone collaborates with local police departments across our service area to provide crisis services and internal linkages to helpful programs and resources in the community. While already partnering with Alton Police Department, the grant funding will allow for a full-time crisis therapist position to work alongside the Alton PD.

“We are really excited that this grant will allow us the opportunity to expand on our services with the Alton Police Department,” said Lindsey Ebers, Centerstone Clinical Manager over crisis services.

Article continues after sponsor message

Centerstone seeks to change the systems in the communities we serve, providing comprehensive crisis services that offer better returns for our communities. Crisis services will be enhanced without duplication, reducing the number of encounters for the client for a single incident.

“It will also allow us to provide urgent items and meet urgent needs for our most at-risk and vulnerable populations. Our hope is that this will meet our goal of increasing access to services and treatment for the members of our community,” said Ebers.

For information about Centerstone’s crisis services please visit www.centerstone.org.

About Centerstone

Centerstone is a not-for-profit health care organization dedicated to delivering care that changes people’s lives. We provide mental health and substance abuse treatment, education and support to communities in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee and additionally offer individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities life skills development, employment and housing services. Nationally, we have specialized programs for service members, veterans and their loved ones, and develop employee assistance programs for businesses of all sizes. Our research institute improves behavioral healthcare through research and technology, and our foundation secures philanthropic resources to support our work. For more information, visit www.centerstone.or

More like this: