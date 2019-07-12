Centerstone Receives Bomb Threat Friday Afternoon, Everyone is Safe After Evacuation Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Centerstone, on Edwards Street in Alton received a bomb threat at 2:40 p.m. on Friday. Article continues after sponsor message Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said following protocol, they evacuated the building. "During the building search and police investigation that followed, a person or client with a history at the facility was believed to be the person making the threat," Chief Simmons said. "As always, we take these calls seriously and we will prosecute these calls to the fullest extent of the law." Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending