Centerstone Offers some Tips Coping with Uncertain and Stressful Times Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Crises like the coronavirus pandemic can create a great deal of stress and anxiety. Following these tips may offer some relief from mental health burden during these difficult times. Exercise regularly . Many gyms and recreational facilities have closed, but there are still ways you can get your heart pumping. Go for a walk or run; ride your bicycle; or play in the yard with your kids or pets. All of these activities can help release endorphins which can help you feel better and maintain a positive attitude.

Reach out if you need help. If you are having a hard time coping with this crisis (or anything else), Centerstone is here for you. Throughout this crisis, Centerstone remains fully operational and continuing to serve our clients and communities. "As always, the health and well-being of our clients, staff and community stakeholders is our main priority," says Becky Stoll, Centerstone Vice President of Crisis & Disaster Management. "We have implemented system-wide strategies that reduce the risk of exposure while preparing us to respond effectively in the event the current threat level escalates." To reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure at this time, almost all appointments are being conducted via telephone or telehealth (video). For more information, please click here.