ALTON - Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health and addiction services, has named Anne Tyree as Regional Chief Executive Officer for its Illinois operations, effective May 1, 2023.

As Centerstone's Regional CEO, Tyree's day-to-day will entail providing leadership and management to the organization's $48 million operations in Illinois, which provides outpatient mental health counseling services, suicide prevention and crisis care, vocational training programs for special needs populations, supportive housing services, and comprehensive outpatient and residential addiction treatment programs to more than 12,000 people annually.

"Anne has served Centerstone for more than 20 years and brings us the diverse set of skills needed to lead this significant portion of our organization," said Kevin Norton, Centerstone's chief operating officer. "I'm confident her unique background will serve us well and help us continue to exemplify our mission of delivering care that changes people's lives."

Tyree holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois-Chicago and a master's degree in public administration from American Public University. She is an active member of the Community Behavioral Healthcare Association of Illinois, The Illinois Association of Rehabilitation Facilities, The Illinois Association for Behavioral Health, and the Illinois Health Practice Alliance. Tyree is a certified fundraising executive and is also a proud veteran, having retired from the Illinois Air National Guard after serving as an enlisted member and officer.

Article continues after sponsor message

"I'm looking forward to this new challenge and the opportunities it will bring for Centerstone and our patients," Tyree said. "As a longtime resident of Southern Illinois, I consider it my personal duty to support the needs of our community and that's one of my top priorities for this new role."

Tyree succeeds John Markley who retired as Regional CEO in late 2022 after spending 37 years with the organization.

About Centerstone

Centerstone is a nonprofit health system providing mental health and substance use disorder treatments. Services are available nationally through the operation of outpatient clinics, residential programs, the use of telehealth, and an inpatient hospital. Centerstone also features specialized programs for the military community, therapeutic foster care, children's services, and employee assistance programs. Centerstone's Research Institute provides guidance through research and technology, leveraging the best practices for use in all our communities. Centerstone's Foundation secures philanthropic resources to support the work and mission of delivering care that changes people's lives.

More like this: