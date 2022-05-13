Centerstone Is Hosting A Free Virtual Webinar On Withdrawal Management / Detox

ANNA, IL. – Centerstone, a not-for-profit health system specializing in mental health and substance use disorder treatments, will host a free, virtual “Withdrawal Management / Detox: Who is it for?” webinar on Friday, May 27 from noon - 1 p.m. CT. The webinar will focus on the fundamentals of withdrawal management. CEUs are available.

This webinar is sponsored by Centerstone's Fellowship House Campus, which is located at 800 North Main Street in Anna and provides addiction recovery services to individuals who suffer with substance use disorders (SUDs) and co-occurring problems.

This training has 1 hour of continuing education approved for IL LCPC / LPC, IL LCSW / LSW, and IL Nursing (LPN, RN, APN) under IDFPR Professional Counselor CE License No. 197.000263 and IDFPR Nurse CE Sponsor License No. 236.000184.

Objectives of the training include:

Learn the common signs of substance use disorders and withdrawal

Discuss the foundations of withdrawal management

Learn about aftercare planning

Go through how to make referrals to a withdrawal management program

The facilitator of the training is Krysten Green, RN, BSN. Green is a behavioral health nurse at Centerstone’s Fellowship House Campus in Anna, IL. In her role, she manages withdrawal management/detox authorizations, as well as policy, procedures, and infectious disease monitoring. She received a bachelor’s degree in nursing from McKendree University in 2020, associate’s degree in nursing from Shawnee Community College in 2013, and licensed practice nurse certification from Shawnee Community College in 2012. She has worked at the Fellowship House as a nurse since 2013.

This webinar series will be offered quarterly on the last Friday at noon in August and November in 2022.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/052722WM. For more information, contact Samuel Stearns, Centerstone’s Community Development Representative, at Samuel.Stearns@Centerstone.org.

About Centerstone

Centerstone is a not-for-profit health system providing mental health and substance use disorder treatments. Services are available nationally through the operation of outpatient clinics, residential programs, the use of telehealth and an inpatient hospital. Centerstone also features specialized programs for the military community, therapeutic foster care, children’s services and employee assistance programs. Centerstone’s Research Institute provides guidance through research and technology, leveraging the best practices for use in all our communities. Centerstone’s Foundation secures philanthropic resources to support the work and mission of delivering care that changes people’s lives.

