ALTON - Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, hosted two Spotlight Series events in October featuring Ryan Hampton, a prominent leading face and voice of addiction recovery.

Multiple years into recovery from decade-long opioid addiction, Hampton has been recently rocketed to the center of America’s recovery advocacy movement. He is changing the national dialogue about addiction through social media. With content that reaches over one million people a week, Hampton is breaking down cultural barriers that have kept people suffering in silence and is inspiring a digital revolution of people recovering out loud through his impactful #VoicesProject.

Centerstone hosted the Spotlight Series event in Southern Illinois on Monday, October 28 from 5-7 p.m. at Heartland Regional Medical Center’s cafeteria and classrooms. The Spotlight Series event in the Metro-East area was held on Tuesday, October 29 from 5-7 p.m. at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton.

“Centerstone was excited to share Ryan’s message throughout our treatment regions in Illinois,” said Centerstone Director of Advancement Jocelyn Popit.

More than 50 people attended the events. The events featured appetizers, drinks, networking, and Hampton’s presentation.

Sponsors for the October Spotlight Series events were Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton, IlliniCare Health, Bank of Herrin, American Addiction Centers, and Busey Bank.

For more information about the Centerstone Spotlight Series, call 855-306-3560, ext. 7817 or email Jocelyn.popit@centerstone.org.

