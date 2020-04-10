ALTON – Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, is announcing Erica Shaw, PMHNP-BC, as the newest provider at Centerstone. Shaw is a board certified psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner who will split her time between different Centerstone offices in Illinois.

Shaw will be responsible for assessing and diagnosing mental health and substance use disorders, prescribing medications, performing psychiatric evaluations to ensure proper treatment and monitoring medication for effective treatment.

“Erica is a valuable member of the Centerstone team,” said Jessica Harman, behavioral health nursing director at Centerstone. “She is passionate about helping clients and always delivers care that changes people’s lives.”

Shaw has over five years of experience working in mental health. She began her career at Gateway Regional Medical Center in the inpatient psychiatric unit working primarily with adults. Shaw started working for Centerstone in 2016 as a health home nurse. She was promoted to nursing coordinator in 2018. Many of her duties included assessments, medication administration and monitoring of medication effectiveness.

“I am excited to work with my clients in achieving recovery, improving their quality of life and helping them to achieve their goals,” Shaw said, “I am very passionate about my clients and their recovery.”

Shaw graduated from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with her bachelor’s degree in nursing in 2015. She received her Masters of Nursing from Maryville University in St. Louis.

