MARYVILLE - CenterPointe of Maryville Outpatient Behavioral Health Clinic is pleased to announce an Open House on Friday, November 19, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony by the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce at noon. All are welcome to attend.

Located at 6805 State Route 162 (just across the road from Anderson Hospital), CenterPointe of Maryville will provide a partial hospitalization program for adults, ages 18 years and up. A partial hospitalization program (PHP) is an outpatient service that provides 9-20 hours of intensive group therapy per week for a wide range of behavioral health conditions. Individuals will be able to receive this intense therapy Monday through Friday during the day, allowing them to return to their respective homes at night.

This level of care can prevent inpatient hospitalization or can serve as a step-down to outpatient care after an inpatient hospital stay. Psychiatric medical leadership with be provided by Dr. Sanjay Nigam, Southern Illinois Associates, located on the 2nd floor of the same building.

CenterPointe is excited to provide this important service to the community and we look forward to working with the community to enhance the continuum of behavioral health services.

You may contact our clinic at: (618) 205-3285 or visit our website at: www.CenterPointeMaryville.com.

