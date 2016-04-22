EDWARDSVILLE - The Center for Spirituality and Sustainability will be holding its 13th annual Leadership Awards Dinner on Saturday, April 30, at 7 p.m. in the LeClaire Room on the N. O. Nelson Campus of Lewis and Clark Community College in Edwardsville.

Each year the Center bestows two awards, one for Spiritual Leadership and one for Leadership in Sustainability. These dual awards reflect the Center’s mission to “promote humanity’s sacred connection to the Earth and each other.”

This year’s recipients are:

Article continues after sponsor message

Spirituality Leadership Award: SIUE Campus Kitchen Project for its leadership and participation in a national network that recovers locally donated food used to cook for and feed the hungry in our community. Sarah Laux, assistant director for community engagement at SIUE, coordinated the development of the Campus Kitchen. She is accepting the award on behalf of the student volunteers in the kitchen and in the field.

Sustainability Leadership Award: Mannie Jackson. As owner of the Harlem Globetrotters, he was the first African-American to own a major sports organization. Now as president of the Mannie Jackson Center for Humanities in Edwardsville, he is working to promote social understanding and acceptance among groups and individuals in our community.

For reservations call Juli Jacobson (618) 650-3246 or email jjacobso@siue.edu. Tickets (partially tax deductible) are $50.

The Center for Spirituality and Sustainability is a nonprofit multi-faith home for spirituality and sustainability efforts housed in the Buckminster Fuller dome on the SIUE campus

More like this: