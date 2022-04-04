ALTON - Jacoby Arts Center presents a Celestial Moon Soundbath + Tarot card pull on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.jacobyartscenter.org/tickets or at the door. Children ages 8-12 are free with an adult.

"Each one of us has looked up to the night sky and caught a stunning display of the moon + stars and we stop for a moment as we witness the beauty and grandness and magnitude of it all realizing we are a part of something WAY bigger," says Lisa Grezlak, Creator SVOUND™

"The moon plays such a beautiful part for us humans here on earth, and it has since the beginning of life on this planet. With its precise rhythm and cycles, it's always 'on time' and always showing up for us. However, it is always shifting.

"And just like the moon, we are always shifting too. Using the moon cycle is a great way that can help us gauge things in our lives as change constantly swirls around us.

"Each month, we offer the Celestial Moon + Tarot Soundbath as the moon will be in its different phases, we invite you to connect with the moon for manifesting, releasing, celebrating, or whatever you need!"

The tarot cards messages can be a fun way to explore broader perspectives and understanding in one's life.

WHAT IS A SOUNDBATH?

A SoundBath is a deeply-immersive, full-body listening experience that intentionally uses sound to invite gentle yet powerful therapeutic and restorative processes to NURTURE YOUR MIND & BODY and provide an UPLIFTING connection to SPIRIT.

ALL ARE WELCOME! No experience is required.

For more info, visit:

https://www.facebook.com/svound

SVOUND.com

Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit 501c3 organization dedicated to Engaging Imaginations & Enriching Lives in the Riverbend through Art. Located at 627 E. Broadway in Alton, IL. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618.462.5222.

Exhibits at Jacoby Arts Center are made possible by Presenting Sponsor Simmons Hanly Conroy Law Firm. Jacoby Arts Center is funded in part by grants from the Arts and Education Council and Illinois Arts Council Agency with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.

