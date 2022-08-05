SEE VIDEO:

Funeral Service for Yvonne Campbell

FLORISSANT, MO. - On July 12, 2022, Yvonne Campbell departed this life while doing something she loved, vacationing in Montego Bay, Jamaica, with her family. There was immediate support from the community, her friends and family, and beloved customers of her business My Just Desserts.

All these people met to celebrate Campbell's life on Friday, August 5, at Shalom Church (City of Peace). Hundreds of people came to that church in Florissant to celebrate her life and show their support for Yvonne and her family.

Visitation was held from 9 a.m. to the time of service at 11 a.m. Shalom Church's full choir kicked off the service with songs starting around 10:45 a.m. Shortly after ministers Terrence Clark and LaJuana Morris each gave a scripture reading.

That was followed by minister Juanita Robinson leading the family and guests into prayer before another musical selection from the choir.

After that Shalom Church gave their acknowledgments and condolences before the special tributes spoke.

The first tribute was Alton's Mayor David Goins.

He began with a prayer and then began speaking candidly of Yvonne. He said that "she was a light" before correcting himself and saying that "she is a light, and will forever be a light" to great applause from the crowd.

He joked around about how Yvonne would bring him cookies ad other desserts to his office and spoke about the day before she left for Jamaica when the two were able to say goodbye.

After Goins, staff from My Just Desserts reminisced about Yvonne, saying that "she was our friend, who just happened to sign our paychecks." Jokes aside, it was a touching tribute from her coworkers and employees.

They were followed by Shanda Maul who read an emotional poem and then Yvonne's oldest daughter Nakiyah Jackson who gave a heartfelt goodbye to her mother.

Then it was straight into a video package and Yvonne's life reflection before another musical selection.

This time it was a solo performance from Yvonne's dear friend Tish Haynes. She spoke about her friend before going into song.

The ceremony ended with the eulogy from Rev. Dr. Freddy J. Clark and a final prayer from mayor Goins.

The choir played everyone out of the church where everyone congregated before getting into their cars and heading back to Upper Alton Cemetery for Yvonne's burial where she was peacefully laid to rest.

There were so many people that funeral programs actually ran out. A link to a digital copy of the program can be found here.

Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangement and did a splendid job, according to Rev. Clark.

In all, it was a grand celebration of life for a woman that was held so nearly and dearly to many's hearts. Yvonne Marie Campbell may be gone, but certainly will never be forgotten by her family, friends, and the Alton community.

