ST. LOUIS, MO, December 31, 2024 – Mark your calendars for an unforgettable night! Drunken Fish invites you to the 4th Annual Lunar New Year Party, celebrating the Year of the Snake, on Friday, January 31, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 12:00 AM at the stunning 612North Event Space + Catering.

Join us for an evening filled with vibrant culture, mouthwatering cuisine, and thrilling entertainment. This cocktail-style event will feature All-You-Can-Eat Asian cuisine, a Chinese Lion Dance, a Live DJ, a Live Sushi Chef, and much more.

Guests will savor an exquisite Asian fusion menu, including a mandu, Korean fried chicken and more from Kimchi Guys, assorted sushi, build-your-own-poke bowl, gyoza, appetizers, and more by Drunken Fish, and other fan favorites.

For those seeking an elevated experience, VIP ticket holders will enjoy exclusive perks, including a private section with a bar, unlimited beer, wine, and premium offerings that make the night even more special.

The Year of the Snake represents wisdom, elegance, and transformation. It’s a time to embrace renewal and new opportunities, and this celebration brings those values to life through its immersive cultural experience. Whether you’re familiar with Lunar New Year traditions or exploring them for the first time, this event promises to be a highlight of your year.

Honda of Frontenac sponsored this event to celebrate and support the Asian community in St. Louis while being part of promoting meaningful cultural engagement and positive experiences.

Tickets: General Admission: $39.95

Includes access to all entertainment, cuisine, and festivities.

VIP Admission: $59.95

Enjoy all General Admission perks plus exclusive access to a private section with a bar, unlimited drinks, and more.

Early Bird Deal: Get $10 off with code EARLYBIRD from 12/23-1/5 by purchasing on any of our 3 websites or mentioning this deal at one of our locations.

Tickets are available now on Eventbrite, the 612North website, Kimchi Guys or the Drunken Fish website. Secure your spot early — space is limited, and this popular event sells out quickly.

Munsok So, President and CEO of So Hospitality Group, expressed his enthusiasm: "The Lunar New Year Party at 612North has become a cherished tradition, bringing people together to celebrate culture, diversity, and community. I’m excited to see how this year’s event will continue to grow and create lasting memories for everyone involved."

Why Attend? Immerse yourself in authentic Lunar New Year traditions.

Indulge in a diverse menu of premium Asian cuisine.

Experience live entertainment, cultural performances, and exclusive VIP perks.

Enjoy stunning views of downtown St. Louis, including the Gateway Arch, from the luxurious 612North Event Space.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.drunkenfish.com or www.612north.com. Don’t miss this opportunity to ring in the Year of the Snake with joy, flavor, and unforgettable memories.

