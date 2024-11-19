ALTON - Senior Services Plus is excited to host its first “Merry Mixer” event. This event is set to take place on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. in the School House Grill, and we're inviting older adults ages 55-plus in our community to join in the festive fun!

Tickets for this event are $10 and can be purchased online or in person at Senior Services Plus. Attendees will enjoy a warm atmosphere with coffee, pie, and a variety of fun activities to enjoy with others. It's the perfect opportunity to add a little cheer to your season and build connections with others in the community.

Whether you're looking to meet new friends, rekindle old connections, or simply enjoy the festive atmosphere, the Merry Mixer promises an afternoon of joy and camaraderie. We look forward to welcoming participants and spreading some holiday cheer across the community.

For more information, please reach out to Sydney Peckham at speckham@seniorservicesplus.org or call 618-465-3298 ext. 116. Tickets can be purchased online at this link.

Senior Services Plus is a nearly 50-year-old not-for-profit agency located in Alton, IL and serves eight counties in southern Illinois through various programs and services. Its mission is to provide opportunities and resources to individuals as they age. Find more information about SSP at www.seniorservicesplus.org.

