EDWARDSVILLE – July is National Ice Cream Month, a great time to enjoy the sweet and creamy tradition that Americans have loved for generations.

Prairie Farms Premium Small Batch Ice Cream and North Star Frozen Treats are made with simple ingredients including fresh milk and cream from family-owned farms. From fun flavors like Cherry Chocolate Funk to Peanut Butter Banana and Brown Butter Maple, our ice cream is made in small batches to give it the rich and creamy taste that ice cream aficionados demand. If ice cream in a cone or on a stick is your thing, then our delicious North Star Olde Fashioned Premium Sundae Cones and Crunch Bars will hit the spot!

In recognition of July National Ice Cream Month, Prairie Farms invites ice cream lovers everywhere to visit our July Ice Cream Month page and sign up to win ten (10) weekly ice cream packages consisting of twenty (20) free coupons for Prairie Farms Premium Small Batch Ice Cream cartons and North Star Frozen treats. Follow the links and instructions on the page to complete and submit registrations.

“I’m excited for customers to try our delicious ice cream products during National Ice Cream Month,” said Frank Doll, a dairy farmer for Prairie Farms. “We’re using the highest quality milk and cream from our local family farms to bring them the very best.”

Premium Small Batch Ice Cream and North Star Frozen Treats are part of an extensive lineup of ice cream products offered by Prairie Farms at retailers around the country. Visit our Small Batch Ice Cream or North Star Frozen Treats pages to learn more. Complete rules and eligibility requirements for the National Ice Cream Month sweepstakes can also be found on the small batch ice cream page.

