ST. LOUIS – You’re invited! On Saturday, Feb. 22, the National Park Service celebrates President George Washington and his contributions to American history with an authentic birthday ball in his honor. Under the historic dome of the Old Courthouse, visitors will travel back in time, as music from 1860 will fill the courthouse rotunda and living history interpreters will lead the era’s most popular dances.

“We invite our friends and park neighbors of all ages to join us in marking the 288th birthday of our Founding Father and first president with a fun and interactive journey to the past,” says Erin Hilligoss-Volkmann, Director of Education, Gateway Arch National Park.

Before the ball, from 9-11 a.m., instructor Deborah Hyland will teach visitors historical dances from 1860. Then from 12-4 p.m., the Independent Silver will perform live, 19th-century music while living history interpreters lead celebratory dances. Cookies and apple cider will be served.

This event is free and open to all ages. Historical dress is not required to participate.

WHAT: George Washington’s Birthday Ball

Article continues after sponsor message

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 22; 12-4 p.m. (Dance workshop takes place 9-11 a.m.)

WHERE: Old Courthouse, 11 N. Fourth Street, St. Louis, MO 63102

COST: Free and open to the public. Visitors are encouraged to drop in as they please.

PARKING AND DIRECTIONS: A list of preferred downtown St. Louis parking locations within walking distance of the Old Courthouse is available at http://getaroundstl.com. Metered street parking is also available around the Old Courthouse.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit www.nps.gov/jeff or www.gatewayarch.com; or call 877-982-1410. Reservations are not required, but large groups should call 314-655-1614 to alert the Old Courthouse of their attendance.

More like this: