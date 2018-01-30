GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College has a variety of events planned in February to honor Black History Month.

“The major plus about our Black History Month calendar is practically every event is no cost and open to the public,” said Student Activities Coordinator Jared Hennings. “We want the community to feel free to attend any of the activities.”

The month-long celebration will kick off at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, in Reid Memorial Library, where communications expert D.C. Cooper will highlight information on the value and importance of becoming proficient in public speaking.

Calendar highlights include the Underground Railroad Tour on Thursday, Feb. 15. The coach bus will depart at 1 p.m. from parking lot next to Security Building on north entrance of campus. Reservations are required. Contact Hennings at (618) 468-6400 or jhenning@lc.edu to RSVP.

A variety of dance techniques – West African, Katherine Dunham and Hip Hop – will be taught to ages 6 to high school Saturday, Feb. 24, in Hatheway Auditorium. Workshops will run from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A free public performance will take place at 1 p.m. following the workshops. The workshop student fee is $10. Advance registration is required. Contact Hennings at (618) 468-6400 or jhenning@lc.edu to RSVP.

Hennings is asking the public to help those who are battling sickle cell anemia by donating blood and registering to become a bone marrow and organ donor during a Red Cross Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26, in The Commons.

Leah Becoat's 3 Purple Coat Productions will present a production of “High Cotton,” which uses poetry, song, dance and dialogue to bring historical events such as the Red Summer of 1919 and the Civil Rights Movement to life. This production will start at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, in the Benjamin Godfrey Chapel.

Please see a complete calendar of events below. Those wanting more information about L&C’s Black History Month Calendar can contact Hennings.

Lewis and Clark Black History Month Calendar

2/1 - D.C. Cooper Public Speaker Workshop, 12:15 p.m., Reid Memorial Library

2/5 – Blues Band – Big George Brock Jr., 11 a.m., Reid Cafe

2/7 – African Dance Performance, 11:45 a.m., Reid Cafe

2/12 – Attorney Ebony Huddleston Law Profession Presentation, noon, Reid Memorial Library

2/13 – American Promise Screening, 10 a.m., Trimpe 141

2/15 – Underground Railroad Tour, 1 p.m., Security Parking Lot, RSVP (618) 468-6400 or jhenning@lc.edu

2/21 – Kelly Jackson Radio Broadcasting Workshop, 11 a.m., Reid Memorial Library

2/24 – West African, Katherine Dunham and Hip Hop Dance Workshop, 9 a.m., Hatheway Cultural Center, RSVP (618) 468-6400 or jhenning@lc.edu

2/26 – BSA Blood Drive, 10 a.m., The Commons

2/27 – Soul Food Dinner, 5 p.m., Reid Cafe

2/28 – “High Cotton” 3 Purple Coat Productions Theater performance, 11 a.m., Benjamin Godfrey Chapel.

