LEBANON – Providing a fresh look and increased functionality to a 30-year-old affordable housing community in Lebanon, Illinois was a challenge that furniture provider Louer Facility Planning, Inc. embraced and achieved.

Cedars of Lebanon, located at 600 South Horner Street, sought expertise in furniture selection and interior design from Collinsville-based Louer Facility Planning, Inc. The Louer team – specifically design director Yvette Paris and interior designer Emily Wilson – began meeting with owner Capital Realty Group, Inc. in March to guide assistant manager Kari Welker through the process of selecting furniture, artwork and finishes to best meet the needs of residents and staff at the 120-unit multi-family site.

A refreshed, reequipped common reading area, a café-style lounge and game room, a computer lounge area, a reading nook and a fitness area plus an outdoor patio shaded by a pergola are all part of Cedars’ furniture and space redesign.

Muted turquoise and lemongrass greens paired with subtle tans and other earth tones – solids and subtle decorative motifs – adorn the newly renovated space and its furnishings.

By June 1, the work reached completion and building occupants began enjoying their modernized space. Cedars of Lebanon offers studio, one, two, three and four-bedroom rent-assisted apartments.

Welker said Louer Facility Planning, Inc. worked diligently and met a demanding timeline to provide design and furniture solutions that are functional but also attractive.

“I love the work that Yvette Paris, Emily Wilson and the entire Louer Facility Planning team has done,” Welker said. “We have heard nothing but compliments and positive feedback. The Louer crew was just great to work with. I am beyond pleased with Cedars of Lebanon’s transformation.”

Paris said working with Welker and project partners was fulfilling.

“The group at Cedars was a pleasure to collaborate with in creating the refreshed space,” Paris said. “The transformation of the space was remarkable and the residents have provided us with a lot of positive feedback.”

