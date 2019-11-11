GODFREY - Cedarhurst Senior Living of Godfrey opened its doors and welcomed the public for an open house on Sunday afternoon.

Staff was eager to show off all the new additions and renovations that have been made to the building. The whole building got a complete much-needed update with new flooring, lighting, carpeting, furniture, paint, and more. Months of work went into the complete renewal of the location.

“My mom has been looking for a new place to live. Cedarhurst has been more than helpful along the way while she’s been making a decision. We came out today to kind of see the place in action and let her meet some of the residents. The renovations are fantastic, with how the place looks now, that has definitely had a play in the decision making,” said Alison Murray of Godfrey.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Grand Re-Opening event welcomed the public to check out everything, and there was a lot to see. The updated dining room, foyer, living space and activity space all were open for guests to see. The open house offered snacks and live music for attendees in between looking at the location.

Cedarhurst prides themselves in creating a community-centered, home environment for their residents. Each resident receives as little or as much assistance as they personally want and require. Employees strive to keep things fun and comfortable for each individual they work with. This dedication was showcased as employees interacted with guests and live in individuals as they ran the open house on Sunday afternoon.

Cedarhurst offers a lot of great options for senior living. Their Godfrey location houses 63 apartments of three different floor plans. They offer many amenities and services for their residents, offer three meals a day, plenty of activities, and fun outings. For more information check out their website https://www.cedarhurstliving.com/location/cedarhurst-godfrey-il/ or give them a call at (618) 228-1183. Cedarhurst is located at 1000 Airport Road in Godfrey.

More like this: