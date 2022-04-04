GRANITE CITY - Cedarhurst of Granite City hosted a presentation by the Illinois Attorney General's Office on Thursday, March 31, about the most prominent senior scams and how to avoid them.

The presentation was well attended. Marsha Griffin of the Attorney General's Office, Cedarhurst representatives, residents, and families were in attendance. Beth Dittman and Lauren Smith from Royal Banks in Granite City assisted in the presentation.

The Illinois Attorney General's Office said financial scams often go unreported or can be difficult to prosecute, so they’re considered a “low-risk” crime. However, they are devastating to many older adults and can leave them in a very vulnerable position with little time to recoup their losses.

"The Attorney General protects the rights and safety of Illinois’ older residents who often are targeted by scam artists and abusers. The office can assist with special needs of all the residents, including those related to consumer fraud, healthcare abuse and neglect, financial exploitation, and veterans' rights.

Cedarhurst of Granite City said it is proud to host the Illinois Attorney General’s Office as it talks to residents, their families, and the public about the most prominent senior scams and how to avoid them.

The deceptions can run the gamut from tech support, lotteries and sweepstakes, travel tips, phishing emails, health insurance, and even romance scams.

If you think you or a loved one has been a victim of elder fraud, call the National Elder Fraud Hotline at 833-FRAUD-11.

