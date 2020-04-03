EDWARDSVILLE - An employee at Cedarhurst of Edwardsville has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee was tested on March 27 by a licensed nurse at Cedarhurst after self-reporting a potential exposure and sent home for quarantine, based on Cedarhurst’s proactive monitoring and testing protocols. The organization has invested in its own supply of tests for the virus and has established a high standard for monitoring to maintain a safe environment for its residents and staff.

Importantly, all residents and staff have been tested and to date all results are negative. Specifically, 29 of 36 residents’ results are negative; the remaining resident results as well as results for 38 employees are pending. Further, no residents or staff are exhibiting any symptoms.

As leaders in senior care, maintaining a healthy environment and proactively preparing for threats such as COVID-19, are hallmarks of the Cedarhurst model. The organization puts significant resources into preventing exposed people from entering its communities and, in the event of a potential exposure, takes immediate action to limit the risk of further infection. Extensive details of our efforts can be found on our website at www.cedarhurstliving.com by clicking on the COVID-19 banner at the top of the page.

"Our proactive response in testing is due to partnerships we secured with two private accredited laboratories in early March," Cedarhurst said in a statement. "This preemptive planning allows us to test all residents and employees with any symptoms of COVID-19 or exposure to a person with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19. We collect specimens using a nasopharyngeal swab administered by a licensed nurse which are then processed by one of the two accredited laboratories."

About Cedarhurst Senior Living

Cedarhurst Senior Living is an experienced operator of Independent Living, Assisted Living, Supportive Living, Personal Care and Memory Care communities under the Cedarhurst Senior Living, Addington Place and Camellia Walk brands. Cedarhurst is part of The Dover Companies, established in 2007 to develop, construct, own and operate high-quality senior housing. Cedarhurst Senior Living operates 36 communities in Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Georgia, Oklahoma and Florida and currently has seven new communities under construction. Our mission is to create communities where each person feels loved, valued, and supported and able to live life to the fullest. To learn more about Cedarhurst, please visit www.CedarhurstLiving.com.

