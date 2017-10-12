Cedarhurst of Bethalto presents donation to Alzheimer's Association Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. BETHALTO - Stacey Noble Loveland, Executive Director of Cedarhurst of Bethalto, along with her staff, Laura Robinson, Jamie Perkhiser and Eliza Pautz present a check for $477 to Ali Davis of the Alzheimer's Association. Article continues after sponsor message The staff raised funds through a concert and a bingo event as well as donations received from the community. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending