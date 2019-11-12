GODFREY - Cedarhurst of Godfrey marked its 10th anniversary this past weekend with a grand re-opening.

The business is located at 1000 Airport Road, Godfrey. Cedarhurst of Godfrey has been enriching the lives of seniors for over 10 years. Cedarhurst of Godfrey is a premier Independent and Assisted Living Senior Community.

"Moving to Cedarhurst of Godfrey isn't about starting over. it's about starting anew," said Amy Pohlman, community relations person for the business. "We feel the best way to get to know our guests is to get to know them deeply and completely.

"Cedarhurst of Godfrey is best known for its "Person-Centered Care" approach, we take the time to understand who our guests are, their likes, dislikes, and daily routines. We believe Cedarhurst of Godfrey should be the best place a senior has ever lived and we have devoted ourselves to fulfilling this promise. The entire Cedarhurst family continually draws inspiration from their residents' experiences and profound commitment to care, respect and service.

"Customers keep coming back because of the service, caring, and commitment. Cedarhurst encourages a healthy balance between independence and support and does so with the backdrop of beautiful communities, top-notch staff and delicious food."

"The community has been extremely supportive and we had wonderful attendance at our Grand Re-Opening. We've spent months painting, carpeting, lighting, flooring and refurbishing with spectacular results."

