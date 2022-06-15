Built Brands, LLC. of American Fork, UT, is recalling 4,196 individual bars of its “Banana Cream Pie Puffs” protein bar because they have the potential to be contaminated with pathogenic Escherichia coli. Although the exact strain has yet to be determined customers must not eat this product as it may pose a serious health risk. Pathogenic Escherichia coli can cause diarrhea, severe stomach cramps and vomiting. Most people recover within a week, but some illnesses can last longer and can be more severe.

The recalled product was distributed nationwide to 1,049 potential customers through mail orders, and would have been received by customers after June 6, 2022.

The product comes in a 40 gram package marked with lot # D22151011 on the outside of the wrapper.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this recall.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing conducted by an accredited third-party laboratory at the request of Built Brands detected the presence of Escherichia coli.

Testing results for additional products made by Built Brands indicate other similar products are not affected and the contamination was an isolated incident, likely resulting from a failure to follow GMP practices.

Consumers who have purchased the product in question are urged to contact the company at questions@built.com for a full refund or replacement. Consumers with questions may also contact the company at questions@built.com or by phone at 1-801- 845-2991 between 8:00 am – 5:00 pm, Monday-Friday, MST.

