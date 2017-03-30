GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Corporate and Community Learning (CCL) division is offering a workshop for those seeking retirement advice.

“One of the biggest concerns of retirees is knowing when they can retire,” said Joe Allaria, who will lead the workshop. “We will cover how to find out the answer and to confidently know how much to withdraw from your accounts in retirement and what accounts you should draw from first.”

The offering, “When Can I Retire?,” will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at L&C’s N.O. Nelson Campus, which is located at 600 Troy Rd., Edwardsville. The workshop costs $15, and the registration deadline is April 3.

“Retirement should be something to look forward to and being properly prepared to maximize that season of life is what this workshop is designed to help with,” said CCL Assistant Director Katie Haas.

To register, visit www.lc.edu/CCL or call Haas at (618) 468-5701.