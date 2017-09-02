EDWARDSVILLE – “Most games come down to four or five plays,” Edwardsville football coach Matt Martin said.

One of those plays was an interception in the third quarter that CBC converted into a 40-yard touchdown run from Bryan Bradford, a play that loomed large as the Cadets defeated the Tigers 40-19 at Tiger Stadium Friday night.

It was the Tigers' only turnover of the night that proved critical, Martin felt. “They didn't have any – you've got to give them credit, they didn't turn the ball over,” Martin said. “To beat a team like that, you definitely need to win the turnover battle.”

Cadet junior Bradford had a big night for CBC, scoring three times on runs of 14, seven and the backbreaking 40-yard TD run while quarterback Brett Gabbert threw for a pair of scores to Larry Williams and Tyler Walton. “That's a talented team football team,” Martin said. “We did a lot of good things; I thought we competed better tonight. I just think they're a very talented team, they've got playmakers all over the field, a huge offensive line.

“You've got to give them credit, they held on to the ball and made very little mistakes as far as turnovers – they played very well.”

Though the Tigers are currently 0-2, Martin thought the Tigers could easily be 2-0. “We could be 2-0; it's how we play the game,” Martin said. “We want to control what we can control; we want to get better week to week, but I think we've played very quality opponents – we just have to keep working at it. That's the goal.”

The Tigers got running touchdowns from Kendall Abdur-Rahman of seven and 34 yards on the night and a pair of 38-yard field goals from Devin Parker.

The loss that put the Tigers at 0-2 on the year with their Southwestern Conference opener at East St. Louis looming next Friday night; the Cadets went to 2-1 on the year.

The Tigers-Flyers game at Clyde Jordan Stadium in East St. Louis kicks off at 7 p.m. next Friday before EHS entertains Granite City at 7 p.m. Sept. 15.

