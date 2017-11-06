JERSEYVILLE - JCH Healthcare would like to announce Cathy Davidson as the Materials Management Manager. Cathy began her career at Jersey Community Hospital 22 years ago starting in the housekeeping department. After one year, she transferred to Central Sterile and Purchasing. Recently, Cathy has taken on this new role and made improvements to the purchasing department structure.

As Materials Management Manager, she is responsible for controlling the buying decisions and setting policies for managing the facility’s supply chain. She builds relationships with vendors and lead contact negotiations for fair pricing. Other typical daily duties include reviewing inventories, identifying any miscalculations, assessing the facility’s needs, and overseeing the supplies and orders. Cathy is excited about her new role and the opportunity to provide excellent service to the patients at all the different locations.

Cathy is a life-long resident of Jerseyville. She and her husband have two sons and six grandchildren.

When Cathy is not at work, she is planning events for her large extended family.

