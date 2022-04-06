ALTON - Cat Daddy's Tavern has been an ardent supporter of the Boys & Girls Club of Alton and the establishment will do it again on Thursday, April 14, 2022, with the Cat's Baseball Party at 203 West Third St. in Alton. Cat Daddy's has the annual affair to open the baseball season and also to support one of its favorite Alton charities - the Boys & Girls Club.

Doors open at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, with food, drinks, door prizes, auction items, and much more. Last year, Cat Daddy's contributed $7,000 from the event to the Boys & Girls Club of Alton, and Executive Director All Womack Jr. said it was a very helpful donation. Womack said the annual baseball party is always a great time because it offers an opportunity to win a lot of prizes.

"This is something Cat Daddy's likes to do," Womack said. "We are very appreciative. Our donations are down this year to date and this will really help. We want to pack Cat Daddy's next Thursday. It would mean a lot for the Boys & Girls Club and our programs for people to attend and donate or donate below if they can on our website. The auction items and door prizes are always fun, too. It is a great fundraiser and we can't thank Cat Daddy's enough for doing it every year."

Article continues after sponsor message

On April 14, 2022, the Redbirds play at Milwaukee at 5:14 p.m. and the game will be live on Cat Daddy's TVs.

The Redbirds open the 2022 season at Busch Stadium against the Pittsburgh Pirates at 3:15 p.m. Thursday, April 7.

To donate to the Alton Boys & Girls Club, click here:

https://bgcalton.org/how-to-help/donate/

More like this: