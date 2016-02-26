Name: Cassidy Paige Seehausen

Parents: Randal Grun and Charles Seehausen Jr.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Birth weight: 7 lbs 10 oz

Birth Length: 20 inches

Time : 1:07 pm

Article continues after sponsor message

Date: Janueary 19th, 2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Siblings: Marissa Seehausen (11)

Grand parents:  Michael Grun of Dallas Texas (deceased), Susie Grun of Los Angeles California (deceased)

Great Grandparents: Esther Grun of Mesquite, Texas

 