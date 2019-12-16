EAST ST. LOUIS - Casino Queen invites area residents to partake in one of St. Louis’ biggest parties of the decade during its New Year’s Eve celebration on Tuesday, December 31st. Guests will enjoy a specialty buffet, live DJ cranking out the tunes on the casino floor, a countdown to midnight with party favors for all and exclusive prize giveaways throughout the evening.

Diners can expect an enticing array of food to choose from at the Market Street Buffet, with the New Year’s Eve menu featuring Dry Aged Prime Rib, Jumbo Gulf Shrimp and other delectable options. The cost is $32 per person and will run from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The celebration shifts into high gear at 9 p.m. with DJ Ryan getting the party started at SEVENS and DJ Sean pumping up the jams on the Casino Stage. The event has no cover charge and is open to anyone 21 and older.

Midnight Masquerade drawings will run from 8 p.m. – midnight, with winners every half hour and a top prize of $2020 in cash at midnight. Queen's Club Members in attendance will also have the chance to redeem a free t-shirt from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., while supplies last.

“We’re so excited to have fans and friends come ring in 2020 with us at a New Year’s celebration that’s sure to be one to remember,” said Mitch Johnson, general manager of Casino Queen. “We have a spectacular night planned with non-stop entertainment and nearly a dozen chances for our guests to walk away with their pockets full so they can kick off the new year with a bang.”

For more information regarding the evening’s celebrations, visit www.casinoqueen.com/stlouis/ promotions/.

About Casino Queen:

Located at 200 South Front Street in East St. Louis, Ill., Casino Queen became the first employee-owned, locally owned casino in the country in 2012. It was established in 1993 and has since made more than $10 million in charitable contributions and invested more than $200 million in capital improvements on the East St. Louis riverfront. For more information, visit www.casinoqueen.com or find Casino Queen on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

